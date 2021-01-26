A Train System Built On Flash 

Flash has been in the process of dying for several years now, but earlier this month, it finally breathed its last. First, new browser versions stopped loading it. Then, Adobe killed it on their end, preventing Flash content from loading anywhere. While most folks around the world didn’t even notice, a train system in Dalian, China ludicrously bite the dust. They then spent nearly a day working to get their systems back online.
By 10 p.m., they had mostly restored computers to backup states—when, suddenly, automatic updates caused the systems to disable Flash again.
It was quite a comedy of errors.