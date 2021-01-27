Rod and Ekaterina Baker Are Selfish Morons 

A Canadian casino executive and his wife chartered a private plane to a remote area of the Yukon territory, then posed as local motel workers to improperly obtain access to doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that had been brought in for an elderly and high-risk population. How were they caught?
Mr. Streicker said the two people asked if someone could take them to the airport after they were vaccinated, which “raised flags” with the vaccination team. They called the enforcement unit for the Civil Emergency Measures Act.
So in addition to being selfish, they’re also idiots. Don’t be like the Bakers.