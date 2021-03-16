That’s Just Car Theft With Extra Steps 

There’s a common expression that says you shouldn’t break the law while you’re breaking the law. It’s an amusing formulation which conveys the idea that compounding your crimes makes it’s more likely you’ll get caught. For example, if you’re driving around with illegal drugs, don’t also run a stop sign.
I’m not sure if misusing a loaned vehicle is a crime in its own right, but if so, that saying may apply to the case of Eric Dion Warren. Either way, it’s definitely a bad idea to rob a bank while using a dealer’s loaner car, and then return to that dealership to try to buy a car from them with your freshly stolen money.
