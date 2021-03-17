“Einstein Cafe” Is a Curious Name, for Many Reasons 

I don’t think it’s really the place of governments to squash idiotic fads. Still, the apparent craze of adults drinking iced coffee out of baby bottles in the Middle East is very, very dumb.
I should note that while this activity is purportedly very popular, I’ve yet to find a single picture of actual adults drinking from one of these bottles. Every mention of this is accompanied by the same picture of this masked server:
Perhaps the people engaging in this are savvy enough to know they’re best off not being photographed in flagrante delicto? Also, come on! That bottle literally says “It’s for baby”.