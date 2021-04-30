Mixed Metaphors 

The Washington Post has a piece about Kenneth Smith, a formerly homeless man who now works at the same restaurant outside of which he’d previously panhandled. It’s a nice little story about people helping other people. However, what really caught my eye was this quote:
[Smith] said working with the rest of the restaurant staff to keep the tables clean and the customers fed and happy feels like being part of a team.
“It’s like being on the football team,” he said. “Trying to make a home run — that’s what we do.”
I don’t know if Smith was joking when he said this. I rather doubt it, though it certainly made me chuckle. Either way, I do plan to troll folks with this quote in the future. As such, I’m using this post to create proof that I’m actually not terribly confused when it comes to sports.