A Glorious Bird 

In case you missed it, early in the war in Ukraine, an amazing incident was reported to have taken place on Snake Island:
…13 border guards stationed on a roughly 16-hectare (40-acre) rocky island about 186 miles (300km) west of Crimea reportedly replied, when asked to surrender: “Russian warship, go fuck yourself.” They were then attacked, and thought killed.
The phrase has become a rallying cry for Ukraine’s defenders. Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, announced he would posthumously award all the soldiers the Hero of Ukraine award, though it was later reported that they may in fact still be alive.
Now, the Ukrainian postal service will apparently be printing a stamp honoring the delightfully vulgar heroes of Snake Island.
Boris Groh’s winning art
The colors echoing the Ukrainian flag are an especially nice touch, as is the glorious bird being flipped.