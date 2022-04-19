I Bet He’d Like a Mulligan 

When I saw the headline “His business was failing — so he stole and sold golf carts for ‘easy cash’”, I thought “Of course!”. Willie Sutton had it wrong. Everyone knows golf carts are where the money is. Unfortunately for Nathan Nelson, he just didn’t know when to quit.
FBI agents interviewed one of Nelson’s buyers who, starting in 2019, had purchased between 20 and 30 carts. The man still had four and let the agents inspect them. He also gave them a collection of scorecard pencils he’d found over the years. Branded with golf course names, the pencils tied Nelson to the businesses he’d hit, officials said.
What a way to get caught. Brought down by golf pencils!