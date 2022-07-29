Don’t Do the Dew 

Long (very long) time readers may remember the mistake I made in trying trying Four Loko. In a similarly comedic vein, Geraldine DeRuiter recently tried 21 flavors of Mountain Dew for some reason.
You are probably saying to yourself, “I did not know so many flavors of Mtn Dew existed.” That is a reasonable response. If someone can name more than three flavors of Mtn Dew off the top of their head, they probably aren’t fit to live in society. What I’m saying is that this project has ruined me.
Hey, at least it was far less expensive than not eating at Bros.