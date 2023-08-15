For Want of a Broom 

Last October, a woman fractured her ankle after a fall at Boston’s Italian food emporium Eataly. Now, she’s suing for damages, and that doesn’t sound very funny. The humor comes in when you learn that her fall was caused by slipping on a slice of prosciutto
I am sorry for this woman’s pain and suffering, and after long ago learning the horrible truth of the McDonald’s hot coffee case, I certainly won’t judge this lawsuit as frivolous. I will, however, laugh at the idea that an errant piece of sliced ham might wind up costing someone $50,000 or more.