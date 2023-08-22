Back in 2014, a band called Vulfpack earned $20,000 with silence. In 2018, a random Buglgarian playlist might have scammed Spotify for millions. Now, “white noise podcasts” are apparently the hot new Spotify moneymaker.
The worst part of this story, however, is this correction:
Correction August 18th 10:25AM ET: An earlier version of this story said white noise podcasters could make $18,000 per year. It’s actually $18,000 per month. We regret the error.
$18,000 a year would be a nice little side hustle. $18,000 a month is a heck of a nice job if you can get it.