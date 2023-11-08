Yesterday was the three year anniversary of one of the most absurd moments in all of modern politics, the infamous Four Seasons Total Shitshow. Today, I saw an article about what could have been another such moment. Apparently, back in 2020, then-Prime Minister of England Boris Johnson had the novel idea of being injected with COVID on television. The timelines where that occurred are surely interesting ones.
Just Hook It to His Veins ∞
What’s the worst that could have happened?
