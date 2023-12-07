The “I’d Give a Kidney” Sort of Bond 

Back in 2021, I posted about Stride for Stride, an organization founded by my pal Tom O’Keefe. As I wrote at the time:
Stride for Stride works to make races more inclusive and more diverse by buying race bibs for immigrant, BIPOC, and low-income runners. Everyone should have the chance to enjoy the thrill of finishing a race, and Stride for Stride works to make that possible. Stride for Stride also provides food assistance to low-income families via the Heart to Cart program, which buys supermarket gift cards for those facing food insecurity.
Numerous generous readers donated to my fundracing page, and I was most grateful. If the cause appeals to you, general donations are always accepted.
Now, Outside has a great profile of Stride for Stride and Tom, who will soon be receiving a kidney donation from one of the team’s sponsored runners.