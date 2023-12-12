Scarcity Is Part of the Appeal 

The human members of Kiss have retired from touring, but apparently, the show will go on. That’s thanks to digital avatars that have promised “a new Kiss Era”.
Per Sundin, CEO of Pophouse Entertainment, says this new technology allows Kiss to continue their legacy for “eternity.” He says the band wasn’t on stage during the virtual performance because “that’s the key thing,” of the future-seeking technology. “Kiss could have a concert in three cities in the same night across three different continents. That’s what you could do with this.”
You can see a preview of the “this” in question over on YouTube. It’s hardly amazing, or really appealing at all, to me anyway. Seeing live music can be a transcendent experience, but part of that is predicated on the idea that it’s something you’re sharing with the musicians and your fellow humans in that same concert venue.
With this nonsense, why stop at three concerts? Show it in 10 cities, or 100, or even have 1,000 concerts in 1,000 cities every night. Alternately, they could just retire for real and have zero concerts, because they’re in their 70s and enough is enough.