“So, How Did You Two Meet?” 

Recently, my pal John Gruber posted about Verizon providing customer data to a man who was falsely posing as a cop. The story is terrible, of course, and Verizon really blew it here. Still, I don’t find that too surprising. Companies are frequently bad at privacy and security, and the best way to safeguard your data is to minimize what you provide wherever possible.
The FBI investigated a man who allegedly posed as a police officer in emails and phone calls to trick Verizon to hand over phone data belonging to a specific person that the suspect met on the dating section of porn site xHamster, according to a newly unsealed court record.
No, what I found most shocking about this story is the existence of “the dating section of porn site xHamster”.