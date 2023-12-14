You Run, You Vote for Yourself 

I have been frustrated by this story, and now you get to be too! Last month, Ryan Roth won a seat on the Rainier City Council by exactly one vote, 247-246. Roth voted for himself, while his opponent Damion Green opted not to vote at all.
Green said he didn’t feel right voting for himself “because it’s not about me, it’s about the people.” He figured that if God wanted him to serve, he would have gotten elected. “I’m not good at tooting my own horn,” he added.
Just to be clear, it was cool with God for him to run, which surely required submitting paperwork more involved than casting a vote. It was likewise OK to solicit others to vote for him, as he had done four years earlier in another unsuccessful campaign:
Green told The Post that he ran for city council about four years ago, waging an unsuccessful write-in campaign in which he drove his car and rode his bike up and down streets as he chatted up and tried to woo would-be voters.
But when it came time to cast a vote for himself, Green felt God would view that as, I dunno, prideful? The mind boggles.
This exasperating piece also features multiple quotes which frame Roth’s vote as some sort of heroic deed:
And even though he didn’t know it would make the difference, Roth voted by Election Day.
Yes. That is what you do. Voting is the bare minimum.
He said he always intended to vote for himself, having for decades seen presidential and vice-presidential candidates duck into booths on Election Day to vote for themselves.
“It’s my right as an American, right?” he said.
A right he almost didn’t exercise. Leading up to Nov. 7, he planned to vote early, only to forget over and over again amid the chaos of running a landfill and getting kids to practices and games and back home.
Roth finally mailed in his ballot after his wife nudged him — and voted himself into office.
I wish him well serving the public, but this guy just narrowly managed to do the barebones thing you should do if you’re running for office. That is not worthy of admiration nor adulation.