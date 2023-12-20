Nice, Minnesota 

Those lucky folks in Minnesota are getting a new state flag. Last week, the State Emblems Redesign Commission had narrowed things down to this:
Any one of these would be a substantial improvement over the current flag, but the third design was subsequently selected to serve as the basis for the final flag. Yesterday, the State Emblems Redesign Commission adopted a modified version as their final recommendation:
The submission has been altered, but quite a bit, but it remains excellent. I find this whole process rather convoluted though. The commission’s website states that it “shall certify its adopted designs in a report to the legislature and governor no later than January 1, 2024”, but what happens after that is unclear to me. One member of the commission has even said he’ll ask the legislature to let Minnesotans vote for their favorite designs. That would be a real step backwards.
At present, it’s unclear if the design will indeed be adopted, and if so, when. Still, it’s progress, as is their proposed new state seal:
Whatever happens, one thing is clear: good design abounds in the land of 10,000 lakes.
