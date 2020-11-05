I’ll Make Popcorn

Speaking of asinine content recently spotted in my inbox, today I received an email from AT&T Customer Care. It promoted a “personalized” video, explaining my wireless bill.

If I ever require a video that’s over two minutes long to understand my cell phone charges, there’s either something wrong with the design of the bill, or with me. However, for both comedic purposes, and to kill some time while I wait for news on who America’s president next year will be, I did watch the video. It referred to me by my first name, and included actual recent charges from my cell phone account. It was a very, very mildly impressive use of technology. It was also something that no one, and I mean no one, wants. Nevertheless, someone thought it was a good idea to include the text “Enjoy your video!”, and the idea of that really made me laugh.