Adios, Choco Taco

Folks, I am sad to report that the Choco Taco is dead. It was perhaps the most novel of ice cream novelties, but now, it’s been ripped away from us at the far-too-young age of 38. Oh cruel Klondike, why do you mock us?



[Link]

In truth, while I’ve enjoyed a few Choco Tacos in my life, I was never a die-hard fan. Still, just for fun, I took a little Choco Taco walk(o) earlier today in the hopes of tracking down one last serving of the dessert. Alas, the cupboards were bare. In store after store, I found freezer cases full of ice cream treats, but nary a 🍫🌮 among them.

Ah well. I’d wager some company or another will revive the product in the next 6-24 months, because there’s clearly money to be made and nostalgia to be exploited. At that point, I can snack on one and then be satisfied for many more years or decades.

Alternately, husband of Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian might be successful in his mission to save the Choco Taco. In another stellar use for AI-generated artwork, Ohanian has already pledged that all marketing artwork will be created by artificial intelligence.



[Link]

One way or another, I look forward to the future of the Choco Taco.